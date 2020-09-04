Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Skies will be mostly sunny and brutally hot as the upper level ridge continues over the region. This will also help limit storms from forming. Your chance for seeing rain is less than 10%. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s and feel like temps will be between 100-105° in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west most of the day between 5-12 mph.

High temps will be dropping off closer to normal by this weekend. (WRDW)

Our next front is expected to push through tonight into Saturday morning, which will help bring us some relief from the intense heat for the weekend. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected early Saturday morning as the front sags south. Clouds are expected to be more scattered in the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be much cooler and stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances are fairly low for most of the area Saturday, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Winds will be turning out of the northeast during the day Saturday between 5-12.

Sunday is expected to be another mostly dry day minus the chance for a few isolated storms in the southern CSRA later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the CSRA in the afternoon.

Labor Day Monday is looking mostly dry across the area minus an isolated shower or storm for one or two communities. Highs are expected to remain near 90.

Most of next week is looking seasonal with highs near 90 and isolated storms in the afternoon.

