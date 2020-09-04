Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening with a few more clouds overnight as a cold front moves through the region. Winds will be turning from the northwest to the northeast overnight as the front moves through. Lows tonight will be coolest in the northern CSRA (upper 60s) and warmest in the southern CSRA (mid 70s).

Mostly dry and cooler highs expected this weekend. (WRDW)

Partly cloudy skies are expected early Saturday morning as the front sags south. Highs Saturday will be highly dependent on where you live in the CSRA. If you live north of I-20, expect highs in the upper 80s. If you live south of I-20, expect highs in the mid to low 90s. Rain chances are fairly low for most of the area Saturday, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Winds will be turning out of the northeast during the day Saturday between 5-12.

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning have the potential to reach the 60s in some areas. Lows will be highly dependent on how far south the front dips south. Every model is showing something different, so it’s a tough forecast on if we will see 60s or not. Keep your fingers crossed!

Sunday is expected to be another mostly dry day minus the chance for a few isolated storms in the southern CSRA later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the CSRA in the afternoon. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

Labor Day Monday is looking mostly dry across the area minus an isolated shower or storm for one or two communities. Highs are expected to remain near 90.

Most of next week is looking seasonal with highs near 90 with highest storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

