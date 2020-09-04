Bond denied for suspect in Augusta code officer’s killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man charged with the shooting death of an Augusta code enforcement officer appeared before a judge today.

Smitty Melton was denied bond in a Superior Court bond hearing that was scheduled for 9 a.m.

Charles Case was fatally shot two weeks ago while putting a “condemned” note on a home in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the moments after code enforcement agents along with Case were at the site over the condemnation.

The Marshal’s Office and Code Enforcement, specifically Case, had been to suspect Melton’s property several times in the past few weeks and days. The Marshal’s Office says it was dealing with a junk vehicle, and Case was dealing with condemning the property specifically.

