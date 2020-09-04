Advertisement

Bond denied for suspect in Augusta code officer’s killing

Smitty Melton
Smitty Melton(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man charged with the shooting death of an Augusta code enforcement officer appeared before a judge today.

Smitty Melton was denied bond in a Superior Court bond hearing that was scheduled for 9 a.m.

Charles Case was fatally shot two weeks ago while putting a “condemned” note on a home in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the moments after code enforcement agents along with Case were at the site over the condemnation.

The Marshal’s Office and Code Enforcement, specifically Case, had been to suspect Melton’s property several times in the past few weeks and days. The Marshal’s Office says it was dealing with a junk vehicle, and Case was dealing with condemning the property specifically.

Previous coverage of the case:
‘Just an upstanding guy’: Friends mourn slain code enforcement officer
New details emerge about shooting that killed Augusta code enforcement officer

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

261 teachers get gift cards from Tabernacle Baptist Church

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tabernacle Baptist Church is honoring 261 teachers with e-gift cards to go toward their classrooms.

News

Bond denied for suspect in deputy’s injuries

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The suspect accused of hitting a Richmond County deputy with his car during a traffic stop appeared in court for the first time today.

News

Body of second young flooding victim found in North Carolina

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The body of a 4-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters was recovered a day after his sister’s body was found in North Carolina.

News

South Carolina community pays tribute to hometown hero Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
People in late actor Chadwick Boseman’s hometown remembered him this week, with speakers at the Wednesday night event included Deanna Brown, James Brown’s daughter.

Latest News

Crime

Name given for man shot dead in Martinez front yard; no arrests yet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A deadly shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Valdes Drive, near the intersection of Washington and Columbia roads.

News

Jones Creek golf course is going up for sale

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Years of disagreement and a dropped lawsuit are leading to the sale of the Jones Creek golf course in Columbia County.

News

University of South Carolina halts COVID-19 saliva testing, citing staff woes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
One day after University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said the school would continue to test as many students as possible for COVID-19, saliva testing on campus has stopped.

Back To School

How to get free supplies, haircut before school starts in Richmond County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
It’s four days before Richmond County students return to the classroom, and if you're not ready, there's help.

News

South Carolina leaders roll out a new push to promote careers in skilled trades

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carolina Coleburn
People seeking careers in the transportation, construction, and utility fields now have a new way to explore their interests in South Carolina.

News

Loeffler, Kemp to visit Augusta in separate appearances

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two high-ranking politicians will be visiting the Garden City.