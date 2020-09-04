Body of second young flooding victim found in North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The bodies of two North Carolina children swept away by floodwaters have both been recovered.

The 4-year-old boy was discovered Thursday, a day after his sister’s body was found.

The siblings and their mother were swept away in a car in Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh, after torrential rains hit the area Monday night.

The mother was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital.

Local law enforcement authorities say everyone’s heart is broken.

“It’s a sad day for the family. It’s a sad day for law enforcement. It’s a sad day for the first responders, the searchers, the boaters, but at least we’ve got those children, and the family can find a sense of a closure. And those kids are in a better place than we are today, so we can find ... some comfort in that,” Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.

Friends of the family say the mother was released from the hospital and is doing well physically.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.