Army Cyber Command dedicates new headquarters at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Army Army Cyber Command, dedicated to defending against hackers and other online threats, has dedicated its $366 million headquarters at Fort Gordon.

A ceremony Thursday included Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty hosted the ceremony with Undersecretary of the Army James E. McPherson; Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service; and Ron Pontius, deputy to the commanding general.

A small audience of local, regional and national military and political dignitaries attended the event in person or virtually. The ceremony officially designated the facility as Fortitude Hall.

The state-of-the-art 336,000-square-foot facility, with a construction and infrastructure fit-out cost of about $366 million, is the culmination of plans begun in 2013 when Army officials directed that the command consolidate functions at Fort Gordon that had been spread across installations in three states.

The undersecretary spoke about the Army’s transformation into a multi-domain force ready to take on all challenges across all warfighting domains, and called Fortitude Hall an important step in that effort.

Like McPherson, Fogarty called the facility a vital weapons system with global reach.

“Welcome to the Army’s premier power projection platform for cyber, information operations and electronic warfare,” he said.

Additionally, he said: “It represents the center of our global reach … and it allows us to sense, decide and act much faster than our adversaries in a warfighting domain where speed is paramount.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.