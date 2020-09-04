261 teachers get gift cards from Tabernacle Baptist Church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) - Tabernacle Baptist Church is honoring 261 teachers with e-gift cards to go toward their classrooms.

It was made possible through the church’s outreach initiative.

Through that, the church raised more than $13,000.

The church normally honors 100 teachers, but was able to honor all applicants this year.

“Each year we normally host a teachers appreciation event because we all know that school budgets are limited and teachers often pay for items they feel they need to enhance their classrooms out of their own pocket but due to the pandemic, that wasn’t possible. So, we sent eGift cards of $50 each,” said the Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr., senior pastor.

Recipients were asked to sign up on the church’s website for a teacher appreciation event but had no idea what was in store.

