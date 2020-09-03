What we know about deputy and the man accused of critically injuring him

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Details are emerging about the man accused of striking a Richmond County deputy with a vehicle and dragging him through an Augusta parking lot.

It happened Wednesday after Deputy Keith Inman conducted a traffic stop on Kaylon Smith in the 3481 block of Wrightsboro Road.

Inman was critically injured and Smith was ultimately arrested.

What we know about the incident

It happened at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at a Raceway gas station at Wrightsboro Road and Augusta West Parkway.

Smith was driving a white four-door sedan, according to authorities.

After a traffic stop, Smith tried to leave the scene, dragging the deputy across the parking lot, according to authorities.

Smith then crashed the car and fled on foot, authorities said.

After searching the area near Barton Chapel Road, Harvey Drive and Sharon Road, Smith was found and arrested.

This was the scene on Sept. 2, 2020, after a Richmond County deputy was injured by a vehicle at Wrightsboro Road and Augusta West Parkway. (WRDW)

What we know about the suspect

Smith is 29 years old and has a prior history of arrests. Here’s a look at his record:

He was arrested in August 2008 on allegations that included sale of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and use of a communication device to commit a felony. Some of the multiple counts were tagged as “first-offender status.” Others were not prosecuted. He was ultimately sentenced to five years in confinement followed by probation.

In February 2009, he faced charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (reduced to possession of cocaine, to which he pleaded guilty), possession of marijuana (to which he pleaded guilty) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute near a school (not prosecuted). He was sentenced to five years confinement followed by probation.

In January 2016, he faced charges that included possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (not prosecuted), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (not prosecuted), possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute near a school (not prosecuted), possession of a controlled substance (not prosecuted) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (to which he pleaded guilty). He was sentenced to probation.

In June 2018, he faced charges that included possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. According to records, he’s awaiting trial on those charges.

What we know about the injured deputy

Inman, the injured deputy, joined the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

He’s a member of the agency’s crime-suppression team, according to authorities.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital after the incident, where he remained in critical but guarded condition.

Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman (WRDW)

