Warrant gives details of incident that sent deputy to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has obtained a copy of the arrest warrant for Kaylon Smith, the man accused of hitting a local lawman with a car and dragging him across an Augusta parking lot.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Wrightsboro Road and Augusta West Parkway, critically injuring Deputy Keith Inman.

Here’s what the arrest warrant says:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.