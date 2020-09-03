Advertisement

Warrant gives details of incident that sent deputy to hospital

Arrest warrant for Kaylon Smith and an area near the scene of the crime he's accused of.
Arrest warrant for Kaylon Smith and an area near the scene of the crime he's accused of.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has obtained a copy of the arrest warrant for Kaylon Smith, the man accused of hitting a local lawman with a car and dragging him across an Augusta parking lot.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Wrightsboro Road and Augusta West Parkway, critically injuring Deputy Keith Inman.

Here’s what the arrest warrant says:

