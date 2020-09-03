Advertisement

Voting officials look to the younger generation to help with 2020 election

Georgia voters will not only voice their presidential preference Tuesday, but vote for a number of congressional races. (Source: Gray DC)
Georgia voters will not only voice their presidential preference Tuesday, but vote for a number of congressional races. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s an election year like no other. If you remember from the Georgia primaries this summer, it’s been a bumpy road.

Richmond County election leaders say they’re trying to be proactive to prevent problems at the polls and that starts with appealing to a younger crowd of volunteers.

What you need to know about mail-in and absentee voting

Take brand new voting equipment that requires a certain level of technological expertise, mix in a global pandemic, and you get a recipe for Election Day needs that might require a younger generation.

It’s why election officials say they’re working with local schools to get teenagers working the polls.

The Richmond County Board of Elections’ partnership with the school system spans well before the pandemic.

What's the difference between mail-in and absentee voting?

“We felt like it was a great opportunity to give students the experience,” Richmond County Elections Board executive director Lynn Bailey said.

But it’s never been quite this necessary.

“This voting system is of a fairly technical nature in terms of the set up and break down of the equipment,” Bailey said.

Anyone with a grandparent knows technology comes much easier to a younger crowd.

Locals get sneak peek at Georgia's new voting booths

“A long time ago, they said they used to do them on paper,” former student poll worker Oliver Hicks said. “Like real ballots. So walking in the building and you see these big machines, and you have to use the little stylus to use it.”

Hicks was one of the students recruited to work the polls in the primaries. It wasn’t just his technological skills that came in handy -- it was his age.

Bailey says the average poll worker is in their mid-60′s, which also happens to be one of the more at-risk COVID populations.

“Most of them were saying how they don’t really leave home, and if they do leave home, they go somewhere close by so they can hurry and get back,” Bailey said.

Bailey says Richmond County did have some volunteers call out for the elections.

“We’ve seen some decline. It hasn’t been overwhelming,” Bailey said.

But we were one of the lucky ones. Other counties, like in the Atlanta area, had major problems.

“I think COVID was much more prevalent and their numbers were much more on the rise,” Bailey said.

So far, only two out of the 42 Richmond County poll managers have decided to skip the elections this year. But with one of the biggest general elections in history coming up, Bailey says they’ll need to staff the sites with more volunteers than normal.

“Any time that we have a presidential election, the number of people required to manage it under normal circumstances is probably a quarter to a third higher than we would normally use,” Bailey said.

On top of that, they’ll need even more volunteers just to clean and ensure property safety precautions.

“We are filling in those gaps, but we have a nice reserve list built now, which is great,” Bailey said.

Bailey says her goal is to have at least one high schooler at every single polling site and that doesn’t include the college students who volunteer.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters postpone Confederate Monument event after discussion with RCSO

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A protest set for this weekend at the city’s Confederate Monument has been postponed after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the protest organizers.

News

US Army major pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A U.S. Army major who admitted to using a hidden camera to record juvenile victims in his bathroom pled guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

News

New trial denied for defendant in Twin Peaks arson case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
A judge has denied a new trial for the man convicted of setting the Twins Peaks restaurant on fire n June 2017.

News

Richmond County vote-by-mail applications coming soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, all voters in Richmond County who haven’t previously applied for an absentee ballot by mail will be mailed a prefilled absentee ballot application, the Richmond County Board of Elections says.

Latest News

News

Veterans group faces new battle: Keeping funds flowing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Facing a fall-off in funding during the pandemic, local veterans organizations are asking for a little help so they can keep serving the community.

News

Man, 69, killed following ATV accident in Barnwell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 69-year-old Williston man died following an ATV accident in Barnwell County.

News

Aiken County deputies seek man who broke into animal shelter six times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County investigators are looking for a man who has broken into the Aiken County Animal Shelter at least six times.

News

Local 6-year-old is walking again after car crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cerenity Kirk spent her sixth birthday in the hospital after she was injured in a car crash in Aiken. Now she’s walking again.

News

Local veterans are trying to recover during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
For veterans organizations in the CSRA, a decline in funds is a hard reality to face.

Community

Artists invited to submit works for Augusta sculpture trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Augusta Arts Council is looking for 10 sculptures to use in a new sculpture trail.