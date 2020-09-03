Advertisement

Veterans group faces new battle: Keeping funds flowing

Kevin Joi is commander of American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta.
Kevin Joi is commander of American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As many people try to get back on their feet during the pandemic, local organizations are struggling a little more.

And here at home, our veterans are asking for help so they can keep serving the community.

American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta says it’s a hard reality to face.

“We get a veteran to call us or we get someone to call us, we are not going to be able to help,” said Kevin Joi, post commander.

The group has been serving the community since the 1940s, but this pandemic came with unexpected changes, causing a big financial strain.

All of the group’s fundraising activities have essentially come to a screeching halt.

He says funds have gone from 80 percent to less than 40 percent.

“Almost down to nothing,” he said.

He says that affects people like those the group supports in the local veterans hospital, Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, and efforts to bury the remains of unclaimed veterans.

“You got people out there that they don’t know which way to go,” Joi said.

He says there are members out in the community who are hurting

And a little help from people in the area allows the group to pour more into a community that needs help now more than ever.

“We need to remember where we all came from. We are here to help each other and make sure everybody stays safe and secure and just to remind everybody that we’re one big family,” Joi said.

How to help

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the post. To donate, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/north-augusta-sc-american-legion-post-71.

