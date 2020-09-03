US Army major pleads guilty to child pornography charge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A U.S. Army major who admitted to using a hidden camera to record juvenile victims in his bathroom pled guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Jason Michael Musgrove, 40, could face up to 30 years in prison on top of paying fines and restitution to the victims on a charge of producing child pornography.

According to investigators, Musgrove, an integrated threat operations officers with top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information clearance, or TS/SCI, was assigned to the Army’s Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Federal officials say court testimony and other documentation revealed Musgrove had a hidden camera in his bathroom. He was arrested in December 2019.

“We’re grateful to our FBI partners for their work in identifying and removing this threat to children. Their diligent and fast action in this case is inspiring,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement. “There is no place in the Southern District where such a despicable predator will be allowed to hide from justice.”

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.