Advertisement

US Army major pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Jason Michael Musgrove, 39, was charged Monday in a federal complaint.(Source: WRDW)
Jason Michael Musgrove, 39, was charged Monday in a federal complaint.(Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A U.S. Army major who admitted to using a hidden camera to record juvenile victims in his bathroom pled guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Jason Michael Musgrove, 40, could face up to 30 years in prison on top of paying fines and restitution to the victims on a charge of producing child pornography.

According to investigators, Musgrove, an integrated threat operations officers with top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information clearance, or TS/SCI, was assigned to the Army’s Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Federal officials say court testimony and other documentation revealed Musgrove had a hidden camera in his bathroom. He was arrested in December 2019.

“We’re grateful to our FBI partners for their work in identifying and removing this threat to children. Their diligent and fast action in this case is inspiring,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement. “There is no place in the Southern District where such a despicable predator will be allowed to hide from justice.”

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New trial denied for defendant in Twin Peaks arson case

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff reports
A judge has denied a new trial for the man convicted of setting the Twins Peaks restaurant on fire n June 2017.

News

Richmond County vote-by-mail applications coming soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, all voters in Richmond County who haven’t previously applied for an absentee ballot by mail will be mailed a prefilled absentee ballot application, the Richmond County Board of Elections says.

News

Veterans group faces new battle: Keeping funds flowing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Facing a fall-off in funding during the pandemic, local veterans organizations are asking for a little help so they can keep serving the community.

News

Man, 69, killed following ATV accident in Barnwell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 69-year-old Williston man died following an ATV accident in Barnwell County.

Latest News

News

Aiken County deputies seek man who broke into animal shelter six times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County investigators are looking for a man who has broken into the Aiken County Animal Shelter at least six times.

News

Local 6-year-old is walking again after car crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cerenity Kirk spent her sixth birthday in the hospital after she was injured in a car crash in Aiken. Now she’s walking again.

News

Local veterans are trying to recover during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
For veterans organizations in the CSRA, a decline in funds is a hard reality to face.

Community

Artists invited to submit works for Augusta sculpture trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Augusta Arts Council is looking for 10 sculptures to use in a new sculpture trail.

News

Crews find body of 1 young N.C. flooding victim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews have found the body of one child swept away by floodwaters this week in North Carolina, but a search is still underway for a second missing child.

News

Aiken’s Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Aiken's Downtown Development Association says the beer-themed Oktoberfest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.