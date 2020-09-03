Suspect faces court hearing in Augusta code officer’s killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man charged with the shooting death of an Augusta code enforcement officer will be in court Friday.

Smitty Melton will be in Superior Court for a bond hearing at 9 a.m.

Charles Case was fatally shot two weeks ago while putting a “condemned” note on a home in the 1200 block of 13th Avenue in Augusta.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to call Investigator Walter McNeil or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080. (WRDW)

Meanwhile, Richmond County deputies released the photo of a man they are looking for so they can question him in connection with the incident. He is not charged with any crime.

Authorities say he is known to frequent the Martin Luther King Boulevard area.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Walter McNeil or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

