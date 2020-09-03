Advertisement

Rising on-campus infections spark concern in Georgia

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — With more than 3,000 public university students and employees across Georgia testing positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1, some schools are taking action to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Georgia Tech is encouraging students to convert to single rooms, moving out roommates over coming weeks to cut exposure to the coronavirus.

Both Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia say they are renting more off-campus rooms to quarantine students.

UGA on Wednesday reported 821 new infections for the week ended Saturday, a number President Jere Morehead says is “concerning.”

Around 4% of all cases recorded in Georgia in the last month have been associated with university campuses, according to figures kept by The Associated Press.

