Richmond County vote-by-mail applications coming soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, all voters in Richmond County who haven’t previously applied for an absentee ballot by mail will be mailed a prefilled absentee ballot application, the Richmond County Board of Elections says.

Voters should simply verify their information, sign and return the completed application, according to Lynn Bailey, executive director.

The application may be returned using the return envelope provided, by dropping it off at the board office at 535 Telfair St. or by emailing it to richmondelections@augustaga.gov.

The emailed version must contain an original signature and may be either a scanned or photographic copy.

Absentee ballot mail-out will begin by Sept. 19, and ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes about a week later.

Voters can track their application and absentee ballot status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

For more information, visit www.augustaga.gov/vote or call 706-821-2340.

