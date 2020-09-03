Advertisement

Protesters postpone Confederate Monument event after discussion with RCSO

Augusta's Confederate monument
Augusta's Confederate monument(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A protest set for this weekend at the city’s Confederate Monument has been postponed after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the protest organizers.

The protest was set for Sept. 6 at the monument. But the sheriff’s office got in touch with event organizers who said the protest could swell to over 200 protesters and counter-protesters.

The sheriff’s office told event organizers that they would be issued a permit only if they could ensure “the safety of all parties.”

Organizers eventually moved to postpone the event.

“Sheriff Richard Roundtree supports the rights of all who want to exercise their right to protest,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “However, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure the safety of all its citizens.”

Sheriff’s officials say they will shut down any events that have more than 50 total people on either side and they are not issuing permits for protesters or counter-protesters to hold simultaneous events.

Requirements, permits may stymie some protests in Augusta-Richmond County

