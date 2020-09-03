Advertisement

One person injured in shooting at Augusta sports bar

RCSO confirms they are working a shooting on North Leg Rd, where at least one person has been shot.
RCSO confirms they are working a shooting on North Leg Rd, where at least one person has been shot.(MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call of shots fired outside of Ikonz Sports Bar at 1515 North Leg Road.

According to deputies, one victim was located and appeared to have been shot at least one time. The victim was transported to AUMC for treatment.

CID is on scene.

No other information can be given at this time.

