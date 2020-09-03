New trial denied for defendant in Twin Peaks arson case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge has denied a new trial for the man convicted of setting a local restaurant on fire.

Roland Croyle was found guilty in September of driving his truck into Twin Peaks and setting it on fire back in 2017.

Croyle also doused the building in diesel fuel in June 2017 before setting it on fire during business hours.

He was sentenced to 140 years in prison plus 20 years of probation.

His motion for a new trial came last week, on Aug. 27, with Croyle attending by video teleconference as arguments were received from counsel for Croyle and the state.

Roland Croyle (WRDW)

In an order issued Tuesday as Superior Court Judge J. Wade Padgett denied the motion, writing:

The Defendant knowingly and voluntarily chose to represent himself at trial. He was extensively advised of the perils associated with that decision and with those dangers in mind, elected to proceed without the benefit of counsel. He was promptly tried in accordance with the Interstate Agreement on Detainers and the delays in the proceedings were caused by the Defendant’s motions, objections and mental evaluation. During the trial, the Defendant failed to raise objections or tender evidence in a manner that would allow the Court to make a ruling on those issues he has raised in his Motion. The stand-by counsel was not ineffective. The evidence supported the verdict and, as the “thirteenth juror,” the Court finds no basis for granting a new trial.

The Defendant’s Motion for New Trial. as amended, is DENIED.

