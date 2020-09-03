Advertisement

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – James Bond fans are getting a taste of the upcoming 007 flick.

A new trailer for “No Time to Die” was released Thursday. It’s Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time in the role of the British secret agent.

It was initially set to come out in March, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back its release several times.

“No Time to Die,” the 25th Bond movie, is rated PG-13. It hits North American theaters on Nov. 20.

