MISSING: 61-year-old with medical issues hasn’t been seen in two days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Walter Adams, 61, has been missing since September 1.

According to RCSO, Adams was last seen on September 1, 2020 on the 700 block of Broad Street.

Adams is 5′09 and 150 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes. Adams suffers from diabetes and schizophrenia.

Walter Adams is known to frequent the areas of Walker Street and Telfair Street. It is unknown what Walter Adams was wearing when he went missing.

If you have any information about Walter Adams, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

