McIlroy’s approach: Absolutely nothing beats fatherhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy plays his first tournament as a father at the Tour Championship.

McIlroy says his wife gave birth to a daughter they named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. She was born Monday, the day after he returned from the BMW Championship in Chicago.

McIlroy had kept the news among close friends until he confirmed it over the weekend.

He said he would be willing to miss the Tour Championship and a chance to win another FedEx Cup.

That won’t be case now. McIlroy was the last of 30 players to arrive at East Lake, and for now, the happiest.

