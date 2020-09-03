Man dies after struck by truck that swerved off road in North Augusta

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner confirms a man has died from his injuries after a truck ran off the side of the road and struck him.

According to the coroner, this evening at 7:00 p.m., a North Augusta man was struck by a vehicle on Belvedere-Clearwater Rd at Duncan Rd.

The man, identified as Mr. Delgado Morales, 42, of Orange St. was doing yard work next to the road when a north bound Toyota truck ran off the right side of the road and struck Mr. Morales.

EMS transported Mr. Morales to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 7:46 p.m.

Mr. Morales will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, SC,

Highway Patrol in continuing with the investigation. No other details can be given at this time.

