Advertisement

Man dies after struck by truck that swerved off road in North Augusta

The Aiken County Coroner confirms a man has died from his injuries after a truck ran off the side of the road and struck him. (Source: MGN)
The Aiken County Coroner confirms a man has died from his injuries after a truck ran off the side of the road and struck him. (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner confirms a man has died from his injuries after a truck ran off the side of the road and struck him.

According to the coroner, this evening at 7:00 p.m., a North Augusta man was struck by a vehicle on Belvedere-Clearwater Rd at Duncan Rd.

The man, identified as Mr. Delgado Morales, 42, of Orange St. was doing yard work next to the road when a north bound Toyota truck ran off the right side of the road and struck Mr. Morales.

EMS transported Mr. Morales to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 7:46 p.m.

Mr. Morales will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, SC,

Highway Patrol in continuing with the investigation. No other details can be given at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

One person injured in shooting at Augusta sports bar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call of shots fired outside of Ikonz Sports Bar at 1515 North Leg Road.

News

Two CSRA softball teams bond over bows

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Officers gather for deputy struck by car

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Suspect arrested, deputy struck with car

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

A tale of two CSRA schools united by sportsmanship, kindness, and hairbows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The return of high school sports means the return of those special “bigger than sports” moments, the ones that reminding us why we love the game.

News

Deputy struck by vehicle updates as of 7:00 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

’This is justice delayed, justice denied’: Fight over Augusta’s old jail continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
For Augusta’s old jail on Walton Way, to call it a will-they, won’t-they kind of situation would be an understatement.

News

AUMC recongized for LGBTQ inclusion

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Family, friends celebrate WW2 Vet's birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

COVID-19 misinformation understates deadlines

Updated: 6 hours ago