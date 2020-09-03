Man, 69, killed following ATV accident in Barnwell County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 69-year-old Williston man died following an ATV accident in Barnwell County.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office said Jesus Escupite died from injuries sustained in the Tuesday accident.

Investigators say the incident happened on Black of Blacks Drive in Willison around 2 p.m. on Sept. 1. Their investigation found Escupite was attempting to herd a horse using an ATV.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.