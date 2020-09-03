Loeffler to learn about cybersecurity work, COVID-19 safety at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in the CSRA on Friday.

The Republican who represents Georgia in Congress will be visiting Fort Gordon to meet with post leaders.

She’ll receive a briefing on cybersecurity work and get an update on the COVID-19 safety procedures being used at Eisenhower Medical Center on post.

The installation is home of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, includes the U.S. Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Signal Corps and U.S. Army Cyber Corps.

