Help the community and join the blood/toy drive in Burke County

(KGWN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Shepeard Community Blood Center are teaming up to host a Blood Drive and Toy Driver at the Sheriff’s Office on September 3.

There will have a place to collect new toys in original packaging to benefit children who require a stay at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative donors.

Shepeard Community Blood Center only goes into critical need when the quantity of ready blood and blood products falls below a one-day supply level. Shepeard will be screening all donations for the COVID-19 antibodies and donors will be notified if they have a positive test result.

Find flyers for both of those causes below:

