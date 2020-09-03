Help the community and join the blood/toy drive in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Shepeard Community Blood Center are teaming up to host a Blood Drive and Toy Driver at the Sheriff’s Office on September 3.

There will have a place to collect new toys in original packaging to benefit children who require a stay at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative donors.

Shepeard Community Blood Center only goes into critical need when the quantity of ready blood and blood products falls below a one-day supply level. Shepeard will be screening all donations for the COVID-19 antibodies and donors will be notified if they have a positive test result.

