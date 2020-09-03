Gase, Marrone, Quinn among NFL coaches sitting on hot seats

NEW YORK (AP) — The heat is on and the games haven’t even kicked off yet.

That’s life in the NFL for some coaches who enter the regular season knowing they need to guide their squads through what will be a most unusual regular season, and at least keep them in playoff contention into December.

Some might even need to reach the postseason to avoid the unemployment line.

Among the coaches sitting on the hot seat as the season begins are the Jets’ Adam Gase, the Jaguars’ Doug Marrone, the Bears’ Matt Nagy, the Lions’ Matt Patricia and the Falcons’ Dan Quinn.

