Advertisement

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the top infectious disease experts in the U.S. said Thursday it’s unlikely a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by next month.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to begin preparations to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The agency thinks it could be ready as soon as late October. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

“If someone comes out and says, you know, I’m going to shoot for the possibility that I’ll get it by October, you can’t argue strongly against that. That’s unlikely, not impossible,” Fauci said. “I think most of the people feel it’s going to be November, December, but that does not mean that if there are a number of infections within a particular trial that allows you to make a decision sooner, rather than later, it is conceivable that you could have it by October though.

“I don’t think that that’s likely.”

The CDC director has said he believes a vaccine will happen by the end of the year.

Fauci also said he would get the vaccine, if it proves to be safe and effective.

“The vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective - and I keep emphasizing, both safe and effective,” he said. “If that’s the case … I would not hesitate for a moment to take the vaccine myself and recommend it to my family.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bird belting out Beyonce stuns UK zoo visitors

Updated: moments ago
|
A singing parrot wows zoo-goers with its best Beyonce impression.

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

National Politics

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden’s trip to Kenosha, the first of his general election campaign against President Donald Trump, is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a national reckoning with systemic racism along with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Latest News

News

US Army major pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A U.S. Army major who admitted to using a hidden camera to record juvenile victims in his bathroom pled guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

News

New trial denied for defendant in Twin Peaks arson case

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff reports
A judge has denied a new trial for the man convicted of setting the Twins Peaks restaurant on fire n June 2017.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

News

Richmond County vote-by-mail applications coming soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, all voters in Richmond County who haven’t previously applied for an absentee ballot by mail will be mailed a prefilled absentee ballot application, the Richmond County Board of Elections says.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.