Advertisement

Deputy in critical condition is ‘an all-around good person,’ many say

Prayers and social media posts have been flooding in for Deputy Inman since he has been in the hospital.
Prayers and social media posts have been flooding in for Deputy Inman since he has been in the hospital.((Source: WRDW))
By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting more insight on the deputy who is in critical condition after getting hit by a car yesterday evening.

It all happened during a traffic stop near the Raceway gas station on Wrightsboro Road.

Deputy Keith Inman approached a car driven by Kaylon Smith. Smith attempted to flee the situation, which led to the deputy being dragged across the parking lot, investigators said.

Smith is now behind bars charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Shanta Sturgis used to work at a gas station Inman frequented on his patrols.

“He was like if you need anything -- if you need us, call us,” she said. “So he just was always wanting to make sure me and the other girls were okay. And that’s what stood out because some of them come in and they don’t even speak, but he did. He always spoke.”

MORE: What we know about deputy and the man accused of critically injuring him

Sturgis doesn’t work at the Wrightsboro Road gas station, but when she ran into him around town, it didn’t stop him from checking in like he always does.

“He just wanted to know how I had been because he hadn’t seen me in a while. And when he saw me, he gave me a hug, he asked me, ‘Where you been at?’ and I told him I worked at Walmart,” she said.

It’s memories like the ones she has that make the events of what happened on Wrightsboro Road all the more painful.

Former Augusta resident Candice Wheeler remembers Inman from over four years ago, long before all this happened.

“He would be working like specials, I guess would be what you call it, and definitely a perfect member of society, excellent manners, and an all-around good person,” she said.

For now, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Inman is in critical but a stable condition.

In the meantime, the good vibes for the deputy continue to roll in.

“I prayed for him all last night that he was going to be okay. And I know he’s going to be okay. I’m going to continue to pray for him, pray for his family, his kids because it could have been a whole different situation,” Sturgis said.

RELATED: Officers gather in show of support for critically injured lawman

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MISSING: 61-year-old with medical issues hasn’t been seen in two days

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Walter Adams, 61, has been missing since September 1.

News

Protesters postpone Confederate Monument event after discussion with RCSO

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A protest set for this weekend at the city’s Confederate Monument has been postponed after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the protest organizers.

News

Voting officials look to the younger generation to help with 2020 election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It’s an election year like no other. If you remember from the Georgia primaries this summer, it’s been a bumpy road.

News

US Army major pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A U.S. Army major who admitted to using a hidden camera to record juvenile victims in his bathroom pled guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Latest News

News

New trial denied for defendant in Twin Peaks arson case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
A judge has denied a new trial for the man convicted of setting the Twins Peaks restaurant on fire n June 2017.

News

Richmond County vote-by-mail applications coming soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
This week, all voters in Richmond County who haven’t previously applied for an absentee ballot by mail will be mailed a prefilled absentee ballot application, the Richmond County Board of Elections says.

News

Veterans group faces new battle: Keeping funds flowing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Facing a fall-off in funding during the pandemic, local veterans organizations are asking for a little help so they can keep serving the community.

News

Man, 69, killed following ATV accident in Barnwell County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 69-year-old Williston man died following an ATV accident in Barnwell County.

News

Aiken County deputies seek man who broke into animal shelter six times

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County investigators are looking for a man who has broken into the Aiken County Animal Shelter at least six times.

News

Local 6-year-old is walking again after car crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cerenity Kirk spent her sixth birthday in the hospital after she was injured in a car crash in Aiken. Now she’s walking again.