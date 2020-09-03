Deputy in critical condition is ‘an all-around good person,’ many say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting more insight on the deputy who is in critical condition after getting hit by a car yesterday evening.

It all happened during a traffic stop near the Raceway gas station on Wrightsboro Road.

Deputy Keith Inman approached a car driven by Kaylon Smith. Smith attempted to flee the situation, which led to the deputy being dragged across the parking lot, investigators said.

Smith is now behind bars charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Shanta Sturgis used to work at a gas station Inman frequented on his patrols.

“He was like if you need anything -- if you need us, call us,” she said. “So he just was always wanting to make sure me and the other girls were okay. And that’s what stood out because some of them come in and they don’t even speak, but he did. He always spoke.”

Sturgis doesn’t work at the Wrightsboro Road gas station, but when she ran into him around town, it didn’t stop him from checking in like he always does.

“He just wanted to know how I had been because he hadn’t seen me in a while. And when he saw me, he gave me a hug, he asked me, ‘Where you been at?’ and I told him I worked at Walmart,” she said.

It’s memories like the ones she has that make the events of what happened on Wrightsboro Road all the more painful.

Former Augusta resident Candice Wheeler remembers Inman from over four years ago, long before all this happened.

“He would be working like specials, I guess would be what you call it, and definitely a perfect member of society, excellent manners, and an all-around good person,” she said.

For now, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Inman is in critical but a stable condition.

In the meantime, the good vibes for the deputy continue to roll in.

“I prayed for him all last night that he was going to be okay. And I know he’s going to be okay. I’m going to continue to pray for him, pray for his family, his kids because it could have been a whole different situation,” Sturgis said.

