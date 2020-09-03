Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Heat and humidity will be brutal this Thursday and Friday. Isolated storms expected this weekend with cooler highs.
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies and light winds will help us drop our lows to the mid and low 70s this morning.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day and brutally hot as the upper level ridge continues over the region. This will also help limit storms from forming. Your chance for seeing rain is less than 10%. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s and feel like temps will be above 105° in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west most of the day between 5-12 mph.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around Friday as the upper level ridge remains over the region. This will keep our high temps in the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110°. Isolated storms are possible, but the storm threat looks fairly low Friday. Winds are expected out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Our next front is expected to arrive by this weekend and increase storm chances slightly Saturday and Sunday. This will also help up drop off our high temps to near 90 both days. This likely won’t be an all day washout, but isolated pop up storms that develop later in the afternoon/evening. Keep your weekend plans outdoors, just keep an eye on radar if you’re going to be out after lunchtime and before sunset.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Weather

News 12 Now: Our Mikel Hannah-Harding takes a look at Hurricane Laura's aftermath

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.