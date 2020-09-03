Advertisement

Crews find body of 1 young N.C. flooding victim

By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHFIELD, N.C. - Crews have found the body of one child swept away by floodwaters this week in North Carolina, but a search is still underway for a second missing child.

Crews found 5-year-old Alexa Castro in a creek in Johnston County on Wednesday.

They’d been looking for her and her 4-year-old brother since the car they were in got swept away by floods Monday night.

The search continues this morning for the 4-year-old boy.

Crews were able to rescue the kids’ mother.

