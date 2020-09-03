Advertisement

Atlanta United’s Pity Martinez heading to Saudi Arabian club

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United is in the process of selling midfielder Pity Martinez to a Saudi Arabian club. His time in Major League Soccer failed to meet expectations.

Martinez was not in the lineup for Atlanta’s 0-0 draw with Inter Miami.

United will reportedly receive an $18 million transfer fee from Al-Nassr FC for the former South American player of the year, which would be a small profit on what Atlanta paid to bring him from Argentina’s powerhouse River Plate club before the 2019 season.

While Martinez has turned in some promising performances, he never seemed to get comfortable in MLS.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

