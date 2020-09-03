Artists invited to submit works for Augusta sculpture trail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Arts Council is looking for 10 sculptures to use in a new sculpture trail.
The artwork would be put downtown and be part of a walking art tour through Augusta. It would be similar to one in Suwanee.
Artists will be paid $3,000 for a two-year lease on their work. One piece of art will be purchased at the end of the installation to add to the city’s permanent collection.
All sculpture sites will have a 4-foot by 4-foot concrete base and be spaced in a manner to promote walking from one sculpture to another, creating a trail to follow.
Some basic requirements include:
- The work must be structurally sound and must be of a scale large enough to be clearly visible from a distance.
- It must be capable of withstanding adverse weather.
- The work must be safe for public display and not include sharp or easily climbable parts.
- The call for entries is open through Oct. 8.
Artists may apply up to three times with separate works.
The application is online at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8041.
For questions regarding applications, email pax@augustaarts.com.
