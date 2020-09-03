Artists invited to submit works for Augusta sculpture trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Arts Council is looking for 10 sculptures to use in a new sculpture trail.

The artwork would be put downtown and be part of a walking art tour through Augusta. It would be similar to one in Suwanee.

Artists will be paid $3,000 for a two-year lease on their work. One piece of art will be purchased at the end of the installation to add to the city’s permanent collection.

All sculpture sites will have a 4-foot by 4-foot concrete base and be spaced in a manner to promote walking from one sculpture to another, creating a trail to follow.

Some basic requirements include:

The work must be structurally sound and must be of a scale large enough to be clearly visible from a distance.



It must be capable of withstanding adverse weather.



The work must be safe for public display and not include sharp or easily climbable parts.



The call for entries is open through Oct. 8.



Artists may apply up to three times with separate works.

The application is online at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8041.

For questions regarding applications, email pax@augustaarts.com.

