Aiken County reports 11 COVID-19 cases in schools

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District announced it will begin reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases in all county schools. The districts has reported 11 total cases as of Sept. 3.

Here are the latest number of cases as of September 3, 2020.

STATEMENT FROM THE ACPSD:

“Each case reported was investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious. If they were, we conducted interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to DHEC for their contact tracers to follow up.

For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the cohort if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices (stay home when sick, social distancing, mandatory masking, etcetera).

It is the desire of Aiken County Public Schools to be as transparent as possible without compromising the identities or privacy of our employees and students who have tested positive.

While DHEC is only reporting positive cases in schools, we will be taking the additional step of including our District-wide departments.

Our total number of positive cases for this reporting period is 11.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

