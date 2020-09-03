Advertisement

Aiken County deputies seek man who broke into animal shelter six times

Aiken County investigators are looking for a man who has broken into the Aiken County Animal Shelter at least six times.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County investigators are looking for a man who has broken into the Aiken County Animal Shelter at least six times.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect started breaking into the animal shelter back on February 2019 and removed a dog from its kennel. The latest incident happened on Aug. 30.

However, during that most recent incident, deputies say shelter officials noted that the one dog who was removed from its kennel had vaginal trauma.

The suspect is described as a black male, dark hair, 5′8″ to 5′10″, 135 to 155 pounds, unknown age.

If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

