Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended WR Josh Gordon

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented wide receiver awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension.

Gordon’s signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players.

Gordon is the second veteran signed by the team in the past week, joining Paul Richardson. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December for violating the league’s drug policy.

It was his eighth suspension either by the league or his team. Gordon applied for reinstatement by the NFL in June.

