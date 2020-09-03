A tale of two CSRA schools united by sportsmanship, kindness, and hairbows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The return of high school sports means the return of those special “bigger than sports” moments -- the ones that remind us why we love the game.

We got a taste of that last week when the softball teams of Academy of Richmond County and Harlem High School bonded over hairbows, sportsmanship, and kindness,

On Aug. 18, the game between Harlem and ARC wasn’t exactly close. But what happened after the game brought the two teams closer than they could have imagined.

“One of our girls complimented a Harlem girl on her bow. She had a really cute bow in her hair,” ARC mom Tiffany Pitts said.

“It’s not every day that you see a team as nice as they were, that has good sportsmanship like that. You really don’t see that nowadays,” Harlem junior Savana Bibbins said.

That sportsmanship struck a chord with Harlem senior Avery Beddingfield.

“They were so sweet; we wanted to do something nice. They were complementing our bows. Me and my mom sat down and told the team we were going to order bows and heat press ARC on them and go give them to the girls.”

A week later, they brought the bows over to ARC.

“Everybody was like ‘Ohhhhhhh,’ and they were super excited. The bows are really cute,” Beddingfield said. “I started tearing up because I was like yeah that was really thoughtful.”

Pitts posted a photo to Facebook, and it’s been shared more than 300 times.

“Once we saw that it was all over social media, we were like ‘Oh my gosh, they must’ve liked them a lot.’”

For Pitts, it was a reminder that sometimes, sports are bigger than the game.

“It really reminded me that love conquers all. We have to keep hope alive and just show that kindness every single day. Be intentional to be kind, to be loving, and to be understanding to each other,” she said.

Pitts wants to give a big thank you to the coaches and players over at Harlem for the gesture.

The Harlem players say with everything going on right now, it’s nice to be able to share this special moment with ARC.

