Vision tests required to renew SC driver’s licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina residents looking to renew their driver’s license will face changes in the requirements beginning in October.

In a news release Tuesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles said drivers will be required to take an eye exam before their license renewals are approved.

Department officials say drivers must provide vision test results to renew any type of license beginning Oct. 1.

