Vision tests required to renew SC driver’s licenses

If you haven&amp;rsquo;t gotten one already, some of you might receive a post card from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles about your driver&amp;rsquo;s license. (Source: SC DMV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina residents looking to renew their driver’s license will face changes in the requirements beginning in October.

In a news release Tuesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles said drivers will be required to take an eye exam before their license renewals are approved.

Department officials say drivers must provide vision test results to renew any type of license beginning Oct. 1.

