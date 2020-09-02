UGA’s QB to sit out 2020 season due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Signing his tweet with “#GODSPLAN”, Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman says he’s going to sit out the 2020 season and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.
Citing the “uncertainties” of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newman says he remains hopeful for the journey ahead.
“I would like to thank Coach [Kirby] Smart for extending the opportunity for me to be a part of the University of Georgia football program,” Newman said. “Although my time has been short, I’ve built some great relationships and I’ve had a chance to continue my development.”
Georgia kicks off its football season against Arkansas on Sept. 26.
