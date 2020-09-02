Advertisement

This local girl’s life is on the line as blood donations plummet

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, blood centers have been seeing a shortage in donations.

Here at home, the Shepeard Community Blood Center says it needs the donations now more than ever.

Blood donations help people like 13-year-old Kennedi Martin, who’s dealing with lots of long nights and isolation.

She’s facing a battle against cancer.

Her mom says she receives blood transfusions and platelets.

But it’s not easy to come by right now.

“One day, she needed platelets and they didn’t have it here in the hospital for her,” said her mom, Margaret Martin.

“It really dawned on me like wow there could be a day there’s none to give.”

The staff at the Shepeard Community Blood Center has noticed a sharp decrease in donations.

They say donations normally start to pick back up in August with high school and college blood drives. But with many students learning from home, they may not get not get the boost they were expecting.

And for parents like Margaret Martin, it’s personal.

Her daughter’s life depends on it.

“It was sad for her. She has had a lot of emotions,” she said.

“It’s scary to think about her going through this when I want to take it away from her.”

Kennedi Martin is a 13-year-old cancer patient who relies on blood donations.(WRDW)

She says it only takes one donation to save a life.

“We don’t need to have to search around for what she needs,” she said.

“Even if Kennedi doesn’t need it, there is somebody in this hospital or in this community that needs it.”

She says she hopes family members, friends and everyone in the community continue to make donations.

“It’s a battle that Kennedi and teddy bear Pooh can’t fight alone,” the girl’s mom said.

“Everybody says, ‘What can I do?’ Go give blood.”

Blood bank issues urgent call for donations

Shepeard Community Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative, it said in issuing a call for donors. Also urgently needed are types A negative and B positive

The center only goes into critical need when the quantity of ready blood and blood products falls below a one-day supply level.

This is a nationwide problem stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic due to canceled blood drives during closures of schools and businesses.

All of Shepeard’s three centers are operating as normal, and the Augusta and Evans centers have extended hours through the end of 2020. Here are the details:

  • The Augusta center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
  • The Evans center, 4329 Washington Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
  • The Aiken center, 353 Fabian Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday.

Call 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment. All donors are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

