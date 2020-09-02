’This is justice delayed, justice denied’: Fight over Augusta’s old jail continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Augusta’s old jail on Walton Way, to call it a will-they, won’t-they kind of situation would be an understatement.

“Right now, it’s taken us three years to get nowhere,” Vic Hawk with Hawk Law Group said. “That’s where we are. And the kids in Richmond County, they deserve better.”

Committee and Commission meetings, TV and film productions -- all have come and gone while uncertainty proves to be constant for the old jail.

The Richmond County Chief Superior Court Judge ordered the site to be renovated to a justice center. Instead, the city filed an appeal, maintaining the building should be demolished.

“Cases are being filed, complaints are being filed, citations are being filed, warrants are being filed and people have no opportunity to resolve their issues,” Hawk said.

Hawk is just one of more than 30 local lawyers arguing there’s an emergency need to use the jail’s four courtrooms.

“God knows what the backlog will be,” Hawk said.

But now there’s a COVID hold up in the courts. They say more than 3,500 cases are still pending -- more cases, but less space for hearings and trials due to social distancing.

The lawyers claim it delays schedules, which means delayed resolution not just for suspects but victims, too.

“So you have children with foster care issues,” Hawk said. “You have children that have been removed from their parents.

The city has agreed that juvenile courts do need a new home in Richmond County. But Commission is no longer set that it has to be at the old jail where advocates point to the immediate possibilities of rooms for hearings and mandated mental health and legal resources.

Those handling the cases and awaiting trial don’t want to wait much longer.

“This is justice delayed, justice denied,” Hawk said. “And the worst part about it is that involves our children. And the children of Richmond County are just as good, important.

We did reach out to the city. They do not comment on pending litigation. But some Commissioners did tell us they would like this resolved without a legal battle -- adding they want to figure out other ways to help reduce case backlogs.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.