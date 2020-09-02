The late John Lewis nominated for National Garden of American Heroes

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The late beloved Georgia Congressman John Lewis has been nominated for President Donald Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes.

Made public this week, the nominations follow an executive order from the president in July calling for a park to feature statues of historically significant Americans.

Recommendations have been pouring in from across the nation.

Other names submitted include Rosa Parks, Breonna Taylor, Sacagewea and Johnny Cash.

Among the nearly 30 Americans already set to be featured in the park are the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Amelia Earhart, Ronald Reagan and Jackie Robinson.

