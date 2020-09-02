South Carolinians must soon have vision tested to renew driver’s licenses

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting October 1, South Carolina drivers must have vision exam results submitted to the Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) or have their eyes checked in-person to renew any type of driver’s licenses.

Vision tests for first-time licenses and commercial driver’s licenses continue to be required.

Vision screenings will be offered at all SCDMV branches. An in-person screening can be waived if South Carolina-licensed ophthalmologists and optometrists submit drivers’ vision examination results to the SCDMV electronically.

If a customer does not pass the vision screening at an SCDMV branch office, the customer must visit an eye care professional. The eye care professional must submit vision exam results electronically after assessing the customer’s vision.

After a customer passes the vision exam, the customer will then be able to renew online or must return to an SCDMV branch office.

Drivers who wear contacts or glasses will have an ’A’ printed on their licenses. Customers who need to add or delete restrictions associated with their vision must visit an SCDMV branch. This cannot be completed online.

