Advertisement

Search is on in subdivision for man wanted in auto break-ins, car theft

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently combing through a subdivision looking for a man wanted in a series of crimes.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently combing through a subdivision looking for a man wanted in a series of crimes.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently combing through a subdivision looking for a man wanted in a series of crimes.

CCSO officials are seeking Jonah Schafner on charges of entering autos and motor vehicle theft.

Deputies are looking in the Crown Heights and Sylvan Lake areas for Schafner.

Our William Rioux WRDW is on the scene where Columbia County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in a series of crimes. MORE >> https://bit.ly/2Z0mdDn

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

As a result of the search, three Columbia County School District schools -- Grovetown High, Columbia Middle, and Baker Place Elementary -- have been placed on a soft lockdown “until further notice,” district officials say.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800 or 706-541-1044.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here are the rollout plans for new stop light in Columbia County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A traffic signal has been newly installed at at the intersection that has Lakeside High School on one side and Blue Ridge Elementary on the other.

News

Wealth Weekly: Furry finances -- Affording a pet

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
How do you afford a pet?

News

Columbia County deputies hope to reel in shoplifting suspect

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WRDA/WAGT
Authorities are looking for a man who took fishing poles and fishing accessories from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

News

AU Health offers coronavirus testing for kids in Grovetown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing location in Grovetown to better support pediatric patients living in Columbia County.

Latest News

News

Aiken Performing Arts postpones season until 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Aiken Performing Arts will postpone its 2020-21 season for a year.

News

Neighbors help S.C. man with Down Syndrome celebrate 34th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday, by far, will be a day that Donny Davidson will treasure forever.

Plant Vogtle construction progress, August 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at the progress on the Plant Vogtle Unites 3 and 4 construction as of August 2020 in photos provided by Georgia Power.

News

Plant Vogtle construction project is 87% complete, Georgia Power says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Georgia Power says the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction project is now about 87 percent complete as significant progress continues to be made at the site.

News

Ga. man enrolls in high school while passing himself off as a 14-year-old, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 21-year-old Atlanta man is facing charges after authorities say he pretended to be a 14-year-old at a Milledgeville high school.

News

The late John Lewis nominated for National Garden of American Heroes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nominations follow an executive order from the president in July calling for a park to feature statues of historically significant Americans.