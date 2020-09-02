Search is on in subdivision for man wanted in auto break-ins, car theft
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently combing through a subdivision looking for a man wanted in a series of crimes.
CCSO officials are seeking Jonah Schafner on charges of entering autos and motor vehicle theft.
Deputies are looking in the Crown Heights and Sylvan Lake areas for Schafner.
As a result of the search, three Columbia County School District schools -- Grovetown High, Columbia Middle, and Baker Place Elementary -- have been placed on a soft lockdown “until further notice,” district officials say.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800 or 706-541-1044.
