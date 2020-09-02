SC Senate approves expansion of absentee voting for November election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers are one step closer to allowing all South Carolina residents to apply for an absentee ballot to vote in the November presidential election.

State senators unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that would expand absentee voting eligibility to everyone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, absentee ballots can only be requested by registered voters who also meet certain requirements.

Reasons a person may be able to vote absentee include military service, disability, a planned vacation that takes them out of state on election day, being over the age of 65, etc. See the full list of 18 reasons a person may currently vote absentee by clicking or tapping here .

The bill would expand that list of reasons to allow anyone to request an absentee ballot due to COVID-19.

While the bill would open up absentee voting to any eligible voter in South Carolina, the GOP-backed bill does not go as far as some Democrats hoped.

The bill would not allow for drop boxes for ballots. People voting by absentee ballot would have to return the ballot by mail or go into an election office under the bill.

It also does not waive the witness signature requirement on an absentee ballot.

While the bill does not allow voters to apply for an absentee ballot online, they can still request that application online.

Voters will then be mailed an application, which they can return by email, mail, fax or in person. If approved, a voter would then get their ballot in the mail.

For more details on that process, visit the SC Election Commission website .

The bill also does not address curbside voting, something Democrats hoped to see.

Now that the Senate passed the bill, it’s heading to the House.

This story will be updated.

