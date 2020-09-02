S.C. approved for $300 weekly boost in unemployment pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An application submitted by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce for additional funds to help unemployed citizens has been approved.

State officials submitted an application for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program last week and received word of the approval on Tuesday. With that, the department will be able to provide an extra $300 for eligible claimants who receive unemployment benefits.

Officials said claimants must receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits to qualify for the program.

However, SCDEW Chief of Staff Jamie Suber said it could be two to four weeks before anyone sees the additional funds.

More information will be announced by SCDEW in the coming days regarding eligibility and program guidelines on the agency’s website.

