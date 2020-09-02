Advertisement

Richmond County schools kick off football season with new safety guidelines

Football is back in the CSRA
Football is back in the CSRA
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System announced new safety guidelines for spectators planning to attend high school football games played in school stadiums.

The following guidelines will be in place for all football games:

  • Stadiums will be limited to 15 percent of capacity.
  • Masks are required to be worn for entry and when not seated.
  • Tickets are available by presale only. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
  • Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
  • Family units are permitted to sit together.
  • Spectators are required to proceed to their seats upon entry.
  • No congregating will be permitted.
  • There will be no concessions.
  • Spectators will be permitted to bring one bottle of water.
  • No coolers.
  • No tailgating.
  • No spectators will be permitted to access the playing field.

Depending on health data and other factors, the school system may increase or decrease attendance as the season progresses.

“Friday night football games are a tradition for our players, students and their families,” Mr. George Bailey, RCSS Athletic Director,” said in the release. “These safety guidelines will help us continue to enjoy this celebration of community together safely in the COVID environment.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

College football embarks on uncertain season of COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The college football season is about to kick off in earnest, including a handful of games this week. It will be different than any other because of the pandemic.

Sports

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.

News

UGA’s QB to sit out 2020 season due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Signing his tweet with “#GODSPLAN”, Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman says he’s going to sit out the 2020 season and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sports

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Sports

No. 1 Clemson, QB Lawrence prep for another championship run

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Clemson players and coaches say they are focused fully on football, despite the global pandemic that has changed the landscape of the team’s latest championship run.

Sports

Kickoff times announced for UGA vs. Arkansas, Auburn

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By Georgia Athletics
Georgia’s first two football games this fall — the season opener Sept. 26 at Arkansas and the home opener vs. Auburn on Oct. 3 — were among an early round of selections made Tuesday by the ESPN networks, according to an announcement by the SEC office.

Sports

Game Times Announced for Several Carolina Football Contests

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By Gamecock Athletics
Several game times and television networks have been announced for South Carolina Football, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

Sports

Game Times & Networks for First Two Weeks of 2020 ACC Football Season Announced

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By ACC
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced the game times and networks for the first two weeks of the 2020 football season.

Sports

Georgia to Play Bama, Gators on CBS

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
|
By Georgia Athletics
Two Georgia football games this fall — Oct. 17 at Alabama and Nov. 7 vs. Florida in Jacksonville — were selected as part of the 7-game package of SEC games carried nationally by CBS in the 2020 season, according to an announcement by the league office Tuesday.

Sports

Kickoff Times Set for First Two Football Games of 2020

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By GT Athletics
Georgia Tech football’s first two games of the 2020 season – Sept. 12 at Florida State and Sept. 19 at home vs. UCF – will be both be nationally televised and kick off at 3:30 p.m.