Richmond County schools kick off football season with new safety guidelines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System announced new safety guidelines for spectators planning to attend high school football games played in school stadiums.

The following guidelines will be in place for all football games:

Stadiums will be limited to 15 percent of capacity.

Masks are required to be worn for entry and when not seated.

Tickets are available by presale only. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Family units are permitted to sit together.

Spectators are required to proceed to their seats upon entry.

No congregating will be permitted.

There will be no concessions.

Spectators will be permitted to bring one bottle of water.

No coolers.

No tailgating.

No spectators will be permitted to access the playing field.

Depending on health data and other factors, the school system may increase or decrease attendance as the season progresses.

“Friday night football games are a tradition for our players, students and their families,” Mr. George Bailey, RCSS Athletic Director,” said in the release. “These safety guidelines will help us continue to enjoy this celebration of community together safely in the COVID environment.”

