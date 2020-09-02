Rescuers search for 2 kids lost to N.C. floodwaters

SMITHFIELD, N.C. - The search continues for two children who were swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina.

The incident happened around midnight on Galilee Road in Smithfield as the surrounding areas were getting between 7-8 inches of rain. Officials say a woman called 911 and said her car was swept off the road in rushing waters, and that there were two young children inside.

Four rescue boats responded to help, but crews say all four were capsized due to the rushing waters. All the rescuers and the woman were eventually rescued from the water, but the two children were not.

Crews later found the mother’s car but it had no sign of the kids.

Helicopter searches are expected to continue today once conditions improve.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WBTV