Rabid bat found in Aiken County, fifth confirmed rabies case this year

DHEC has confirmed another bat has tested positive for rabies in Aiken County, making it the fifth animal to have rabies in the county.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - DHEC has confirmed that a bat found near Valley Drive (Hwy 387) and McCloud Street in Aiken, South Carolina has tested positive for rabies. One pet was exposed and will be quarantined.

The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 27 and was confirmed to have rabies on August 28. News 12 reported another bat tested positive for rabies on August 26.

This bat is the fifth animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2020, and there have been 109 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

If you or any animal has been exposed:

  • Contact the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 803-642-1637 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.
  • Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or direct contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

If you see an exposed bat:

  • Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched.
  • Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet.
  • Once a bat is released, it can’t be tested for rabies.
  • Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands.

