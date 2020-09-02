Plant Vogtle construction project is 87% complete, Georgia Power says

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction project is now about 87 percent complete as significant progress continues to be made at the site.

The company says the target in-service dates for the nuclear power plant expansion project remains November 2021 for Unit 3 and November 2022 for Unit 4. Units 1 and 2 have been in operation for decades.

With more than 7,000 workers on site, and more than 800 permanent jobs available once the new units begin operating, the construction project is the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state, according to Georgia Power.

Over the summer, the project completed a series of critical tests as the site continues to transition from construction towards system operations, according to the company. Among them:

Testing to verify the pipes and valves in the Unit 3 reactor coolant system were installed as designed.



The structural integrity test and integrated leak rate test on Unit 3.



