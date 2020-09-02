Phone scammers continue to pose as Aiken County sheriff’s employees

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it continues to receive numerous complaints of phone scammers posing as agency staff members, even using actual employees’ names.

These thieves tell victims there are arrest warrants for them due to missing jury duty or failing to appear in court or saying they have won a large cash reward.

To resolve these matters, they tell victims to send money via refillable cards or other means.

The agency says people should not give money over the phone unless they know they are dealing with a legitimate company or person.

Anyone who is called by these scammers is urged to hang up and then call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office does not collect money or credit card payments for any reason over the phone.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.