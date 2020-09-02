Advertisement

Phone scammers continue to pose as Aiken County sheriff’s employees

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it continues to receive numerous complaints of phone scammers posing as agency staff members, even using actual employees’ names.

These thieves tell victims there are arrest warrants for them due to missing jury duty or failing to appear in court or saying they have won a large cash reward.

To resolve these matters, they tell victims to send money via refillable cards or other means.

The agency says people should not give money over the phone unless they know they are dealing with a legitimate company or person.

Anyone who is called by these scammers is urged to hang up and then call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office does not collect money or credit card payments for any reason over the phone.

MORE | Augusta Commission orders bulletproof vests for code enforcement officers

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plant Vogtle construction progress, August 2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Here's a look at the progress on the Plant Vogtle Unites 3 and 4 construction as of August 2020 in photos provided by Georgia Power.

News

Plant Vogtle construction project is 87% complete, Georgia Power says

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Georgia Power says the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction project is now about 87 percent complete as significant progress continues to be made at the site.

News

Ga. man enrolls in high school while passing himself off as a 14-year-old, police say

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A 21-year-old Atlanta man is facing charges after authorities say he pretended to be a 14-year-old at a Milledgeville high school.

News

The late John Lewis nominated for National Garden of American Heroes

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nominations follow an executive order from the president in July calling for a park to feature statues of historically significant Americans.

Latest News

News

Rescuers search for 2 kids lost to N.C. floodwaters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The search continues for two children who were swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina.

Coronavirus

More than 1,000 University of South Carolina students have COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
There are 1,026 students and staff members with active COVID-19 infections on the University of South Carolina’s campus in Columbia.

News

S.C. approved for $300 weekly boost in unemployment pay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
An application submitted by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce for additional funds to help unemployed citizens has been approved.

News

Pandemic puts South Carolina lawmakers in a budget quandary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina is expected to have a budget surplus, but some lawmakers aren’t sold just yet on crafting a new budget plan.

News

Where do legislators stand on South Carolina budget?

Updated: 1 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

This local girl’s life is on the line as blood donations plummet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Blood donations help people like 13-year-old Kennedi Martin, who’s dealing with lots of long nights and isolation.