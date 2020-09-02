Suspect identified in incident with deputy struck on Wrightsboro Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials have confirmed that a Richmond County deputy was struck by a vehicle near a Raceway gas station at 3481 blk Wrightsboro Rd.

The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified at Kaylon Smith, 29, and he is wanted for the assault of an officer in Richmond County that occurred on 09/02/2020 on Wrightsboro Rd.

Smith is to be considered Armed and Dangerous. Smith frequents the area of Audubon Pl. and the Da Wash Detail Shop located at 2448 Windsor Spring Rd.

Any information concerning this subject any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or 821-1080.

